One dead, several injured as Ndume supporters, thugs clash in Borno

There are reports that some political thugs and supporters of the Borno South Senatorial District Senator, Muhammadu Ali Ndume clashed in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident reportedly happened when the Senator visited the local government to meet with delegates ahead of the APC primaries in Borno.

An eyewitness, Usman Miringa, said that trouble started shortly after the meeting at the government lodge, Daily Post writes.

“We started hearing people screaming and shouting. When we ran to the scene, the gate of the lodge was already down and a lot of women were injured. We also saw other thugs and supporters of the Senator being taken to the hospital in Biu,” Said Miringa.

Sources at the General Hospital in Biu say 32 people were brought to the hospital from the scene of the clash.

“Yes. We have received injured persons. They are 32 in number. We also learnt that there are 16 others taken to a private hospital in Biu,” the source said.

Ndume is seeking to return to the senate for the third term.

