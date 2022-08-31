One dead, 8 injured in Kano collapsed building

An uncompleted three-storey building caved in on Tuesday at a popular GSM market in Beirut Road, the north-western state as emergency officials embarked on rescue operations.

A few hours after the collapse, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sale Aliyu told Channels Television that a dead body has been retrieved from the rubble.

So far, the eight rescued persons have been evacuated to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sympathised with the victims.

The governor in a statement also ordered intensified rescue operations to get to those trapped in the rubble.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...