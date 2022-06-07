Ondo Massacre: Akeredolu declares 7-day Mourning

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared a seven-day mourning in the State following the attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo by gunmen.

In honour of the victims of the Sunday terror assault, Akeredolu ordered all public buildings, facilities, and official residence in the State to fly flags at half-mast for seven days.

According to the Governor, the attack on the church’s innocent worshipers was a deliberate and calculated strike on the people of the State.

Akeredolu added that those who unleashed the unprovoked terror attack on the people have tested the collective resolves of everyone.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the Governor said, “We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, I hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022.

“It is a collective loss to the people of our dear State.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...