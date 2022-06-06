Ondo Attack: NMA calls for blood donation, hits FG over response

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for blood donation following the attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State, as it also asked the governments and security agencies to do better in the protection of lives and properties.

This call was contained in a statement issued by the NMA President Dr Uche Ojinmah late Sunday, hours after attackers killed scores of persons and injured many others at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area.

“The NMA hereby calls for quick intervention by our Governments and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians in every part of this nation,” Ojinmah said in the statement.

“The Nigerian Medical Association commiserates with the Government and good people of Ondo State over the loss of lives and prays for the quick recovery of those injured.

“We appeal to Nigerians in the affected area of Ondo State to kindly go to the hospitals where the injured are being treated to donate blood to save lives.”

He also called on doctors in the state and environs to mobilise themselves to take part in the treatment of those injured following the incident.

While lamenting the rising levels of insecurity in Nigeria, the NMA said the government must go beyond rhetorics and secure the country.

“The recurrent shedding of innocent blood in our dear country has been going on for far too long and it is the position of the Nigerian Medical Association that explanations, condemnations, and reassurances are no longer comforting,” it said.

“NMA also calls for the release in good health of those abducted,” the NMA added as the body condoled with the families of the victims, the people, and the government of Ondo State over the attack.

