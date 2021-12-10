Friday, December 10, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Once You Don’t Have Scandals, They Claim You’re Homosexual ~ Lucy Edet

Lucy Edet is ready to get physical with anyone who comes to her with unfounded rumours about her citing unverifiable sources.

The restauranteur revealed that she has come to find out that once a public figure is without any scandal, folks contrive the same sex relationship narrative about them.

Lucy Edet shared on her Instagram stories  that she ran into an old friend who said she heard the reality TV star was into girls and doing coke.

Lucy has warned everyone who hears anything about her to keep the news to themselves to avoid being beaten up.

“Once you don’t have a scandal, they swing you into same sex practice! Last week someone I used to be close to since year 2 told me she heard I’m into girl and do coke!! That “it’s what celebs do!” Please, the more you hear about me, keep it to yourselves, I don’t want to know! Make person pikin no choo beating!, She said

Tofunmi Oluwashina

