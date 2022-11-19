On World Cup Eve, FIFA Chief blasts ‘hypocrisy’ of Western Nations

FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted the “hypocrisy” of Western critics of Qatar’s human rights record on Saturday, making a passionate defence of the World Cup in the Gulf state on the eve of the kick-off.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by concerns over Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community, to the visible annoyance of organisers.

Qatar officials say their country has been the target of “racism” and “double standards” and they point to the reforms on working conditions and safety that have been hailed as groundbreaking in the region.

Football itself again took a back seat on Saturday, with the focus firmly on off-field politics just 24 hours before hosts Qatar were due to open the tournament against Ecuador.

Infantino, speaking at his opening press conference of the tournament in Doha, had harsh words for critics of Qatar.

“This moral lesson-giving — one-sided — is just hypocrisy,” said the global football supremo.

“I don’t want to give you any lessons of life, but what is going on here is profoundly, profoundly unjust.”

Infantino’s remarks drew a stinging response from rights group Amnesty International, which accused the FIFA chief of “brushing aside legitimate criticism.”

Another issue that has dominated the build-up to the tournament is the sale of beer in the Islamic state, which severely restricts alcohol consumption.

Organisers on Friday performed a dramatic U-turn, banning beer sales around stadiums just 48 hours before kickoff.

Infantino made light of the last-minute change on Saturday.

“I think personally if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive,” he said.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there were hints of another brewing controversy over the decision of several players — including England captain Harry Kane and German skipper Manuel Neuer — to wear a “OneLove” armband to promote diversity and inclusion.

The move raises the prospect of disciplinary action from FIFA, who on Saturday revealed plans to make their own alternative armbands available to teams. The FIFA armbands will feature a different social campaign for each round.

Neuer said however that he intends to wear the rainbow-coloured “OneLove” armband.

“Other European nations are wearing (the armband) and it is good we are doing it together,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...