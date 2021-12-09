Thursday, December 9, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Stuns in Tiffany Amber at Critics’ Choice Awards Nomination

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was front and centre at the Fairmont Century Plaza for the announcement of the nominees for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Nollywood royalty walked the red carpet at the event in a black fitted sequinned dress from Folake Coker’s Tiffany Amber label which she  paired with a velvet jacket.

Omotola Jalade opted for the clean and elegant look, leaving her auburn hair in soft tresses that framed her face.. Her makeup was flawless as she stuck to nude tones.

She completed the winning look with gold chandelier earrings and and posted the photos captured by the paparazzi on her Instagram page.

Critics’ Choice Movie Awards is an awards show presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic achievement. Written ballots are submitted during a week-long nominating period, and the resulting nominees are announced in December.

