Friday, March 25, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Drastically Switches Up Her Looks And We’re Loving It

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde decided to experiment with her hair and we’re loving the end result.

The actress and mother of four who now sporting a totally different look to what were used to seeing her on; lilac tinted low cut hair with a snow white finish.

Omotola shared several photos and videos of the process of how her new look came together via her Instagram page and confessed that this is the first time she would be experimenting with lilac.

We’re totally loving the new do as it brings a young, fresh and hip vibe to the actress’ style. How do you feel about it?

