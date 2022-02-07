Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Daughter Celebrate Birthday

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and her daughter, Meriah are both a year older today, February 7.

The screen goddess who is currently away in faraway Los Angeles, California, shared stunning photos via her Instagram page to mark the auspicious occasion.

“Iya my birthday! Thank you Lord for your Mercies… For the Lessons… For the Journey… For your Love. Grateful for it all. #Godisdoingit

The mum of four so shared photos of her third child and birthday mate, wishing the gorgeous young lady a happy birthday and adding how lucky she is to be her mum.

