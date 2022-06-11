Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo and Co. Set to take Dubai in Epic Girls’ Trip

It looks like the quartet of Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott and Chioma Akpotha are ready to take on Dubai in another epic girls’ trip.

The Nollywood stars and quad squad are repeating their 2019 feat where they vacationed in the UAE and plied Instagram with loads of photos and videos of their trip.

Chioma Akpotha posted a video on her Instagram page where the women called up each other and the conversation heated towards taking a break from their hectic schedules. They all came to the conclusion that it was time for a much needed vacation and Dubai would be the destination of choice.

We can’t wait to see all the content they serve from their trip.

