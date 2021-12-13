Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Omoni Oboli Shows Off Her Sonorous Voice in New Video

We all know Omoni Oboli to be an award winning actress but who knew she could sing?

The filmmaker and mother of three boys have folks a rare glimpse into another talent of hers when she shared a video of herself singing on Instagram.

Omoni Oboli revealed that she had been invited to the tree lighting ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and was immediately thrust into the Christmas spirit.

She shared that she had been in the choir in her younger days and though confessed that she was little rusty, she absolutely killed her performance of the carol rendition, “Night Divine” to the surprise of many.

Watch video below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: