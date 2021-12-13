Omoni Oboli Shows Off Her Sonorous Voice in New Video

We all know Omoni Oboli to be an award winning actress but who knew she could sing?

The filmmaker and mother of three boys have folks a rare glimpse into another talent of hers when she shared a video of herself singing on Instagram.

Omoni Oboli revealed that she had been invited to the tree lighting ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and was immediately thrust into the Christmas spirit.

She shared that she had been in the choir in her younger days and though confessed that she was little rusty, she absolutely killed her performance of the carol rendition, “Night Divine” to the surprise of many.

Watch video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...