Chioma Akpotha was a year older on Saturday, March 12 and her bestie, Omoni Oboli did not come to play.

The actress shared a video of the Nollywood divas goofing around together in Akpotha’s house where Oboli had come to celebrate with her.

Omoni Oboli made sure to show up and show out as she made several own thousand naira notes, rain down on Chioma Akpotha.

Chioma captioned the cute clip,

“When your bestie steps in da building! Let the money rain!!!”

