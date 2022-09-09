Omoni Oboli Left Confused by Uche Jumbo’s Son, Matthew

Omoni Oboli couldn’t keep up with the tongue twisting and had to surrender to the better party.

The actress who is currently on a girls’ trip with colleagues; Uche Jumbo, Ufuoma McDermott, and Chioma Akpotha and some of their children, shared her hilarious exchange with Jumbo’s Son, Matthew.

While at breakfast on Thursday morning, Matthew proceeded to make his preference for hot cocoa known to his mum.

Omoni contributed to the discourse between mother and child, asking if the little man was teaching his mum what to do. When Matthew attempted to offer an explanation, the older woman was quick to declare that she couldn’t understand his American accent.

