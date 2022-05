It seems like Omoni Oboli has had enough of whatever a colleague was dishing on the set of her new film.

The actress who also doubles as an executive producer and director, called out one of her colleagues on Instagram for not maintaining professionalism on set.

The actress who is currently shooting the third installment in her ‘Wives on Strike’ franchise wrote,

“Dear actor, I’m not your fan! I’m your colleague! I’m your producer/director. BEHAVE!

