Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Omoni Oboli Issues Stern Warning to Future Daughters-in-law

Omoni Oboli has issued a stern warning to her sons’ girlfriends and her future daughter-in-laws.

The Nollywood filmmaker and mother of three boys felt the necessity of a public warning ahead of time due to abuse that men undergo but hardly ever speak about.

While championing the cause to end all forms of domestic and gender based violence, Omoni Oboli revealed that men are going through a lot too.

She stated that as a mum of boys, she’s the sweetest person ever and her sons’ girlfriends and wives will enjoy her immensely but if any of them try to hurt her babies, they will see the lioness in her emerge.

