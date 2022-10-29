Omoni Oboli and Husband Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary

Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo from their dating days, side by side with a recent photo of them.

Omoni also posted a video of herself and Nnamdi dancing with a little anniversary message, stating that it doesn’t fe like 22 years for them.

She went on to add that sometimes they dance in sync and other times, each person dances to the beat of his/her own drum but all in all, they enjoy the same music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...