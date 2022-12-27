Omobolanle Raheem: NBA wades in on brutal murder, demands full details from police

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has asked the police to provide full details about the officer who shot and killed a lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem in Ajah, Lagos.

In a statement on Monday, the NBA condemned “the cold-blooded murder” of its member and demanded more information about the killing which has sparked outrage and condemnation as well as condolences by the police who say the officers involved have been arrested.

“While the NBA acknowledges the sympathy and regret of the police authorities over this incident, the NBA President has unequivocally demanded that the Nigerian Police officially disclose and immediately release to Nigerians the fuller details of the errant officer and other officers responsible for this heinous act,” the NBA said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal.

From the NBA’s engagement with the police over the matter, the association said it was informed that “the suspected murderer of our member is one ASP Drambi Vandi, an officer, who has been in the police service for 33 years!”

NBA’s Resolve

Apart from condemning the killing, the NBA President condoled with Raheem’s family.

Mr Maikyau prayed for the repose of the soul of Mrs Raheem and urged all members and concerned Nigerians to maintain their calm as we ensure the law takes its course.

Also, the NBA has resolved to be a complainant in the case along with her family.

“The NBA President has in this regard constituted a team comprising of National Officers, Chairman and Vice Chairperson of NBA Lagos Branch and Chairman of NBA Ikeja Branch with a mandate to follow up and ensure a speedy but thorough investigation of this crime,” the statement said.

In an earlier statement, the Chairman of the Lagos Branch of the NBA, Ikechukwu Uwanna, had called for swift justice for Raheem.

