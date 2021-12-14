Omicron: UK lifts travel ban on Nigeria

The British Government has beaten a retreat by announcing it is ready to lift the travel ban placed on Nigeria and 10 other African countries.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed that all 11 countries will be removed from the UK’s travel red list from 4am on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

Nigerian travellers were banned from entering the UK about a week ago after reportedly discovering 21 passengers with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, 19 of which flew directly to Britain from Nigeria, according to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, last Thursday.

Alongside Nigeria, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe were added to UK’s red list.

Reacting, the Nigerian Government had described its inclusion as unjust and recently threatened to retaliate by banning travellers from some foreign countries.

And on Tuesday Health Secretary Javid said the variant had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.

“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” he told parliament.

“Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...