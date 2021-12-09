Omicron: Saudi Arabia bans flights from Nigeria

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has barred all flights from Nigeria ending all hopes for those planning to attend the lesser hajj this year.

While the reason was not expressly stated, it said all non-citizens with history of travel to Nigeria would not be allowed into Saudi Arabia

This is according to a circular issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia dated December 8, 2021.

It was stated in the document which was signed by the Assistant President for Economic Policies and Air Transport that all non-citizens with a history of travel to Nigeria would be prevented from entering Saudi.

“Failure to comply with circulars issued by GACA is an explicit violation of government’s orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible,” the statement read.

The recent ban by Saudi Arabia now means Nigeria has been directly banned by five countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Indonesia as well as Hong Kong which is now part of China.

