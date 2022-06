Omawumi is a proud mummy of an 11-year-old daughter and she’s letting the world know.

The singer and mother of two who hardly ever posts photos of her kids on social media, in a rare move, shared one of her daughter.

Omawumi hailed her first child, Kamillah whom she referred to as ‘Omawumi on steroids,’ noting her gratitude to God for blessing her with a kind hearted, beautiful, talented and down right amazing daughter.

