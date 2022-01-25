Omashola Oburoh Welcomes Baby Boy with Fiancée

2022 has started with an all-time high for Omashola Oburoh as he has welcomed his first child with his fiancée.

The Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” housemate who announced a few weeks ago that he was expecting, has revealed that he is now the proud father of a baby boy.

Omashola shared the news with a celebratory video of himself popping wine and simply captioned it, “It’s a boy”.

Recall that Omashola Oburoh revealed he was engaged as they year 2021 ended, posting a blurry photo of himself and his lady on his Instagram. He noted that that it was one of the best things the year brought to him but we know the birth of his son has topped that.

Congratulations to him!

