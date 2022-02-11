Omashola Oburoh Shares First Photo of His Son, Talks Fatherhood

Omashola Oburoh is a proud father of one and has finally unveiled him to the rest of the world.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate and model posted a photo of his newborn on his Instagram page on Friday, February 11, 20222.

Omashola also delved a bit into what the fatherhood experience has been like for him since he welcomed his son with his fiancée.

He disclosed that watching his son being birthed was a life changing experience for him and though he is a godfather to many children and has even raised a few, having his own son, Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh who is 31 days today is a completely different type of feeling.

