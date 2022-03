Omashola Oburoh is crushing fatherhood Nd has shared some of the behind the scenes moments with us.

The reality TV star and model posted an adorable video of himself and his son, Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh on his Instagram page on Friday, March 25.

In the clip, Omashola was hard at work, massaging his son’s body and revealed that his mother left the instruction to this once a day before she traveled back to Nigeria. He added that this simple task is the sweetest part of his day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...