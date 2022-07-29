Omashola Oburoh Proposes to Fiancée Again, Tells Folks to Get Their Oxygen Ready

Omashola Oburoh is excited and eagerly looking forward to the prospect of forever with his fiancée.

The Big Brother Naija alum and father of one, proposed to his lady love a second time, on a mountain top with Falz’ song ft Chike, ‘Knee Down’, playing in the background.

Omashola justified his second proposal because according to him, “when the chick is nice, you ask twice.”

He went further to share his excitement about his future nuptials with his woman, stating that he is yet to decide the planet where the wedding will hold as it will be a ‘mad’ affair. He has however forewarned friends and family to get their oxygen ready.

