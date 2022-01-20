Omashola Oburoh is Expecting First Child with Fiancée

The year 2022 is off to a great start for Omashola Oburoh as he is expecting his first child with his fiancée.

The reality tv star and model shared the good news via his Instagram page.

Omashola Oburoh showed off a video of the sonogram showing the baby’s movements in the womb during a visit to the hospital.

He revealed that he doubted his ability to impregnate a woman for years but now, has a head start with the wonderful news of his fiancée’s pregnancy.

“All this year’s, I was thinking my pee pee don’t work, finally we got a very long leg start,” he captioned the video.

