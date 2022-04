Omashola Oburoh is already investing in prime real estate for his son, Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh.

The former reality TV star and model revealed that he bought a plot of land in Lagos on the occassion of his son clocking three months.

Omashola who noted that he was still trying to decide what to build on the parcel of land said he might just build a soccer field so that his son can begin training for his world cup debut in 2042.

