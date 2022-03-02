Omashola Oburoh Describes Unbridled Emotion as Mum Visits South Africa for Omugwo

Omashola Oburoh has been over the moon since getting engaged with the icing on the cake being the birth of his son, Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh.

The South Africa based former Big Brother Naija housemate and model shared the most adorable video of his mum on Omugwo duties, bathing his newborn son.

Omashola noted that the emotions that welled inside of him seeing the scene of that before him are inexplicable as this was the answer to his mother’s prayers of many years.

“Seeing my mum with my son is a combination of emotions I can’t explain. “Shola do make you marry born make I come South Africa come carry your pikin o,” her prayer over the years. Dreams really so down true @britneemalin. My son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh @life_of_eyitemi World cup winner,” he captioned his post.

