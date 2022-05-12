Omashola Oburoh Blows Hot, Promises to Embarrass Johannesburg Big Boy

Omashola Oburoh is done taking things lying low especially where it concerns his business.

The new dad and former BBNaija star has issued a rather loud and stern warning to the folks who parade themselves as Johannesburg’s Big Boys.

Omashola who operates a club in Johannesburg took to instagram to call let his patrons know that he was done letting them off without them paying for their drinks.

In the videos he posted, the former reality TV star read the riot act, noting that it’s not by force to be a baller especially if you don’t have the finances to cater for it.

He went on to say that he would begin to embarrass these people for stressing him and his workers after failing to pay for drinks bought over three days ago.

Omashola advised that anyone without money to ball should stay in his)her house as it’s not by force to be out and about.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...