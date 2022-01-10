Omashola Kola Oburoh Reveals How He Met His Fiancée

Omashola Kola Oburoh is a man in love and has snagged for himself a whole fiancée after being served multiple “breakfasts” in time past.

The model, actor, singer and former reality TV star posted a photo of his fiancée to whom he got engaged to in the latter part of 2021 and shared a little back story.

Omashola revealed that he met his soon-to-be bride at the ATM and right there and then, he knew she was the one and told her as much

“From the very first day I say you at the ATM, I knew you were the one and I told you right there and then that I will marry you and you will be the mother of my kids. You are my biggest prayer and I thank God for your love and support. Till the wheels fall off. Warri boy don fall in love o. #eyitemi,” he said.

