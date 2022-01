Omashola Kola Oburoh entered the new year an engaged man and he’s sharing.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ star revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes.

Omashola shared a clip of the underwater proposal on his Instagram page and pointed out that it was the highlight of his year.

“2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history. Please don’t ask me what happened. Happy New Year.

