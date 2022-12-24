Search
Oman’s parliament Member offers Messi $1m for Qatar Emir’s Bisht gift

News

A member of Oman’s parliament, Ahmed Al Barwani, has offered Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi $1 million for the bisht which the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, gifted him following his team’s victory over France at the finals on Sunday in Doha.

The bisht is an Arabic robe traditionally worn for special or ceremonial occasions such as Weddings or religious festivals.

The Qatar Emir decorated the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner with the bisht as he was about to lift the coveted trophy.

Making his offer in a Twitter post Al Barwani, who is also a lawyer wrote, “My friend Messi, I congratulate you on winning the World Cup. (the Emir of Qatar) dazzled me as he placed a bisht, a symbol of magnanimity and wisdom, over your shoulders.

“I’m offering you a million dollars to give me that bisht,” he further said.

Argentina dethroned France as world champions following 4-2 victory on penalties after 3-3 draw in a dramatic 120 minutes of football that saw Mbappe score a hat-trick while Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi scored a brace for Argentina, with Angel Di Maria scoring the other goal for the South American champions.

May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.
Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.
AY Makun Publicly Calls Out His Wife, Mabel and Singer Asake

AY Makun is having an experience far from 'Detty December' and has called out everyone perceived to be responsible for that or having fun at his expense.
Lupita Nyong’o Unveils Her Man as She Makes Romance IG Official

Lupita Nyong'o has finally unveiled her man to the rest of the world

