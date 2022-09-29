Thursday, September 29, 2022
Omah Lay unveils N500m mansion [Photos]

Afro-pop sensation Omah Lay has showed off his latest purchase which just happens to be a new mansion.

The ‘Woman’ crooner’s new purchase was unveiled by one of his associates who also revealed that he had spent half a billion Naira (500m) on the luxury pad.

The handle @richiewokes shared photos of Omah Lay’s new home.

He captioned the post “God Did! so we dump half a billi on it  congratulations @Omah_Lay.”

Check out photos of the singer’s deluxe pad below…

