It looks like it’s all gas, no brakes for Omah Lay this new year as he seems to be already hard at work, cooking something delicious for his fans.

The singer teased a new album via his Instagram stories in the early hours of Tuesday, January 3.

Omah Lay hinted that a deluxe version of his ‘Boy Alone’ album is in the works. He wrote, “Boy Alone Deluxe. B.A.D”.

