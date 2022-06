Omah Lay is determined to set his ways right before God and is making the attempt.

The singer confessed to have fallen off the wagon in a Tweet he shared on his timeline.

Omah Lay noted that he had indeed lost his way and needed to make things right. He tweeted, “I lost my way bro!! I gotta go make peace with God so bye for now.”

I lost my way bro!! I gotta go make peace with God so bye for now 💜 — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) June 1, 2022

