Omah Lay Says He’ll Stop Hugging People “Anyhow” Because of His $50k Flawless Diamond Cuban Link Chain

Omah Lay says he will set boundaries between him and people he usually never had problems hugging.

According to the singer, this is because of his latest purchase: a $50k flawless diamond Cuban link chain.

“$50k flawless diamond Cuban link!!! Omo I no fit dey hug people anyhow again o,” he wrote on his Twitter, and fans completely understand why he is setting this important boundary.

See his post:

$50k flawless diamond Cuban link!!! Omo I no fit dey hug people anyhow again o — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) February 21, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...