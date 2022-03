Omah Lay and Justine Bieber will be blessing fans with a new song, “Attention,” slated to drop this Friday.

Recall that the Nigerian superstar announced their collaboration last week, with little details about what they were working on. Now, he has shared the theatrical poster that has got everyone excited, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.

See the tweet:

See you on Friday 💜 pic.twitter.com/0hN1l5FAdz — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) March 1, 2022

