Omah Lay Opens up on Depression, Album and More

Omah Lay has bared his heart to his many followers on social media.

The singer talked on a number of things including his battle with depression amongst others.

Omah noted that working on his album, “Boy Alone”, he was depressed, scared, insecure and thought he was going to kill himself.

He added that working on the his depression became worse after he had sex with his therapist and his girlfriend broke up with him.

He added that folks he looked up to stopped showing him love and others were doubtful of his talent also. He however alluded himself of being one of the ‘hardest’ singers on the continent.

I wanna spill my heart on this app like this like this — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, loosing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

My depression became worse after I knack my therapist — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

My babe serve me breakfast for midnight I wan craze — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

People I use to look up to stoped showing me love, i looked at people in the eye and saw doubt, disrespect and hate on G I lost myself, maybe I was just overthinking I don’t know — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

I felt like I lost it until After I finished recording Boy Alone, I listened to myself and realized I’m one of the hardest shittt African music have ever seen!! — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

