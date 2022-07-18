Monday, July 18, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Omah Lay Opens up on Depression, Album and More

Omah Lay has bared his heart to his many followers on social media.

The singer talked on a number of things including his battle with depression amongst others.

Omah noted that working on his album, “Boy Alone”, he was depressed, scared, insecure and thought he was going to kill himself.

He added that working on the his depression became worse after he had sex with his therapist and his girlfriend broke up with him.

He added that folks he looked up to stopped showing him love and others were doubtful of his talent also. He however alluded himself of being one of the ‘hardest’ singers on the continent.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: