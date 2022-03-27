Omah Lay Brags About His Industry: “Nobody Comes Close to Me With the Pen”

Omah Lay wants everyone to know he is worth his salt.

The singer took to his Twitter yesterday to tell folks that none of his peers and even those in the industry at the moment who write their own songs can come close to him.

“Hahaha! Nobody comes close to me with the pen,” said the singer who recently dropped a new single, “Attention,” featuring Justin Bieber.

While his fans agree with his assertion, some have strongly disagreed with him.

See the post that got everyone talking.

Hahaha! Nobody comes close to me with the pen — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) March 26, 2022

