Olympian Simone Biles is Engaged to Boyfriend, Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles just said the easiest “yes” of her life when boyfriend, Jonathan Owens got down on bended knees to ask her to marry him.

The gymnast and Olympian announced her engagement via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 15.

Simone Biles posted several photos from the proposal as she showed off the oval cut diamond ring Owen slipped on her fourth finger to pop the question.

“THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you. You’re everything dreamed of and more. Let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3,” she captioned the post.

