Olowu of Owu, Oba Dosunmu, is dead

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Olusanya Dosunmu, Amororo (II), is dead.

The monarch reportedly passed away on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital after a brief illness.

Following his demise, the Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has reached out to the family and people of the state to mourn an illustrious son.

In a condolence message issued on his behalf on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta, Gov. Abiodun described Oba Dosunmu as “a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development”.

“God Almighty grants Kabiyesi’s soul eternal repose and the people he left behind the fortitude to bear this loss”, Governor Abiodun said.

Channels reports that Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu joined the Nigerian Civil service in 1956 and later the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, where he rose to become the head of the drama department.

He was the producer of the popular Nigerian Television series, The Village Headmaster that held the record as the longest-running popular television series for over 20 years.

In 1975, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu left the Nigerian broadcasting corporation to establish a private film production outfit

Years later in 2005, he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...