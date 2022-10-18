Olori Naomi Silekunola Shares Cute Photos of Her Son

Olori Naomi Silekunola has posted new photos of her cute baby boy with first class monarch and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.

The queen who announced her estrangement from her husband some time ago, shared the new photos of Tadenikawo, from a party over the weekend.

She noted that they had celebrated her mum’s 55th birthday and the young prince had been her date to the event. Clad in a blue 3-piece suit paired with a white shirt and red bow tie, Trade looked the dashing prince charming in the photos.

