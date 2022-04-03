Olori Atuwatseiii Pens Lovely Message to Husband, Olu of Warri on Birthday

Olori Atuwatseiii could not let the day pass without publicly celebrating her husband and king, the Olu of Warri on his birthday.

The Queen took to her official Instagram page to pen a lovely message which extolled her husband’s many virtues.

Olori Atuwatseiii declared her husband a true king worthy of adoration and emulation and that her pen wouldn’t do justice to write all of the things she loves about him.

She went on to praise him for his reverence for God, his intentionality in raising their kids, his constant planning and strategizing for the betterment of Iwere land. She concluded by stating it was a honour to be his Queen, wife and life-long partner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...