Olivia Wilde Served Custody Papers While on Stage at CinemaCon

Tuesday came with a little bit of a twist for Oliva Wilde during the debut of her new film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ at CinemaCon.
The actress was served with a mysterious manila envelope while on stage and Deadline has confirmed that this contained custody papers from her ex-fiancé and father of their two children, Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde was presenting her latest directorial feature on Tuesday when someone approached the stage and slid an envelope towards her. “This is for me?” she asked before opening it. A seemingly unfazed Wilde continued speaking to the crowd with the envelope in her hands before debuting the first full trailer, which was met with “great applause.”
It was initially reported that the envelope marked “Personal and Confidential” contained an unsolicited script.
A spokesperson for Sudeikis said Wednesday that the Ted Lasso star “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.” The plan to hand-deliver the custody papers to Wilde at CinemaCon was allegedly orchestrated by his attorneys.