Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Addresses Ex-Nanny’s Claims in a Joint Response

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have issued a joint statement condemning their former nanny, an unnamed woman who spilled details of her time with the former couple.

In a chat with the Daily Mail, the former nanny calimed that Sudeikis learned about Wilde’s affiar with Harry Styles after reading “incendiary” text messages on an Apple Watch she left in their home. She added that Sudeikis banned Styles’ music around their two children.

She went on to claim that Sudeikis became enraged after seeing Wilde preparing a salad with her “special dressing” in the kitchen, presumably for Styles. She said this was a breaking point in their marriage.

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” the former employee said. “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’”

“So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave,” she added. “She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.” The nanny said he did that on purpose so Wilde would be late to meet Styles.

Reacting to this, the former couple said in a joint statement obtained by Page Six:

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” the statement continued. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

