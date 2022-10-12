Oliseh to return as Super Eagles coach under one condition

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has touted a possible return to coaching the Nigerian senior national team sometime in the future.

Oliseh is a one-time former captain and coach of the Super Eagles, managing the national team for only eight months between June 2015 and February 2016.

The 48-year-old tactician resigned from his Super Eagles coach role due to alleged clashes with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) leadership, violations of his contract, and unpaid wages.

Oliseh states NFF leadership as reason to return as Super Eagles coach

Oliseh, who has gone on to coach Fortuna Sittard and SV 19 Straelen, had a decent record while being the coach of the Super Eagles with only two defeats in 14 matches to his name.

While speaking with CompleteSports, the former Ajax star opened the door to a possible return as the Super Eagles manager on the condition that the NFF officials are ‘interested’ in the team’s growth.

Oliseh said: “My priority is to get Nigeria back to the top. I will handle the Super Eagles if the person employing has the interest of Nigeria at heart.”

Oliseh was employed under former NFF chairman Amaju Pinnick but the former Juventus star was said to have fallen out with the Pinnick-led leadership before he resigned from his role.

Oliseh was replaced with German tactician Gernot Rohr, who went on to coach the Super Eagles between August 2016 to December 2021, becoming the longest-serving Super Eagles coach.

Oliseh is currently unattached after resigning his appointment at SV 19 Straelen after just two months in charge and five (5) losses from five (5) games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...