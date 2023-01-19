Search
Emmanuel Offor
Olise late stunner denies Man United victory at Palace

Sports

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise scored a stunning last-minute free-kick to deny Manchester United a victory that would have taken them second in the Premier League.

United were on course for their 10th successive win after Bruno Fernandes scored just before half-time when he finished well following Christian Eriksen’s pull-back.

But Olise struck in dramatic style with a brilliant curling free-kick to ensure a point apiece at a rocking Selhurst Park.

The draw does take United above Newcastle into third but keeps them behind rivals Manchester City, who play at home to Tottenham on Thursday while Palace remain 12th on 23 points.

