Olisa Adibua Fronts Emir Sanusi Documentary Brings Amazon Prime on Board

Super influential entertainment personality, Olisa Adibua has been tapped to front the highly anticipated Documentary – Emir Sanusi.

Emir Sanusi is a powerful play centered on the intrigues surrounding the dethronement of Emir Sanusi’s grandfather drawing a parallel to his own dethronement all from the eyes of the dogaris who served both Emirs.

Written and Directed by well respected Prof Ahmed Yerima, the Play will showcase the fulani culture in a way that audiences have never seen and would for the first time ever play two cities- Abuja and Lagos at the same time and also come with three versatile Directors- William Benson – Abuja, Makinde Adeniran – Lagos and Segun Adefila – supporting Director. Prof Yerima will serve as Coordinating Director.

Emir Sanusi will historically come with a highly designed fly on the wall type Documentary which will see Olisa Adibua follow cast and crew as they struggle through the challenges of putting together a production of this size in an environment like Nigeria

He will engage the actors, costumiers and all stakeholders throwing up the challenges and opportunities as they emerge within the Nigerian Theatre landscape.

The Documentary will be expected to tour international film festivals after a private viewing in Lagos.

Already talks have commenced with both local and International Documentary makers in a bid to secure an award winning product.

Discussions with Amazon Prime as a veritable outlet will commence in the new week. Nigeria’s largest video showing platform Ogelle is co Producing the multi million Naira Multi media sensation.

Olisa Adibua brings to the table a varied and glittering career which ahs seen him traverse the landscape with unique authority and presence.

