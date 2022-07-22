Oleksander Zinchenko Bids Farewell to Manchester City in an Emotional Video

Oleksandr Zinchenko has sent an emotional farewell message to the players, board members and supporters of the Premier League Champions, Manchester City.

The Ukrainian posted a video on his official Instagram account on Friday, July 22nd, 2022, he showed his appreciation to the club in a voice-over which accompanied the video. The 25-year-old will join Arsenal Football Club following an agreement between the player and the North London club.

Zinchenko is a player with a lot of experience and will be a good addition to the Arsenal team if the deal sees the light of day. He joined Manchester City from Russian club FC Ufa and has won a lot of titles under the management of Pep Guardiola.

He is the second player that will join Arsenal from Manchester City this transfer window after Brazil’s forward player completed a move from the Etihad to the Emirates Stadium.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...