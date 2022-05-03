Olaogun Babatunde: Notorious serial fake bank alert fraudster arrested

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team IRT of the Force Intelligence Bureau FIB of the Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested a notorious and serial fake bank alert fraudster Olaogun Babatunde.

He was nabbed after he used a fake bank alert to defraud a Nigerian of N5million and another N4.6 million for the purchase of laptop computers.

The suspect, Olaogun, popularly called ‘Genius’ among friends because of his expertise in generating fake bank credit alert he uses to defraud traders and others hails from Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

A graduate of University of Lagos, Olaogun who is in his mid-40s was previously arrested by the IRT Commander DCP Tunji Disu led Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command in 2018 when he was alleged to have generated and used fake bank alert to buy laptop computers worth N4.6 million for a dealer identified as Kevin Otenuga.

The alleged fraudster was recently arrested in Abuja after he met one Chidinma Vivian Okwenna through social network platform where they interacted and exchanged contacts.

On 9th December 2021 he approached Chindima Vivian again at Wuse Zone 2, First Bank seeking for N5 million new notes that his boss is in need of it.

Immediately Chindima Vivian rallied round and was able to raise the sum of N3.5 million and handed it over to him and he subsequently generated fake bank credit alert of its equivalent through Zenith Bank accounts and sent it to her before he rushed out of the bank claiming to have a meeting with someone.

Immediately he stepped out of the bank he blocked the complainant from reaching him both on social platforms and mobile networks.

Meanwhile, after obtaining his account statement, it was discovered that he was having just N24, 000 in that Zenith Bank account on that day of transaction.

Thereafter, all efforts by the fraud victim and complainant to reach him proved abortive until she reported to FIB-IRT CENTRAL BASE and the suspect was tracked and arrested in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to have used the fake alert to purchased goods worth billions of naira adding that he had defrauded many traders in Lagos and other cities.

The suspect is said to have been on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and had undertaken interrogation waiting to be handed over to the Police team by the anti-graft agency for other crimes he reportedly committed.

Investigations further revealed that the suspect is still in the detention facility of the anti-graft agency as he is expected to be sent back to the Police unit for further interrogation and prosecution by the EFCC.

The Inspector- General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has therefore warned the public particularly traders to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who use fake bank alert to defraud citizens.

