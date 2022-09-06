Olamide’s Baby Mama Maria Okan Breaks Silence on Relationship with Singer

Three years after welcoming her daughter with singer Olamide, Maria Okan has addressed rumours surrounding her relationship with the singer.

The media personality and BBC presenter took to her official Instagram and Twitter pages to call out folks who peddled the rumour that she renegaded on her agreement with the singer to get an abortion after he paid her for same.

Maria Okan noted that she decided against speaking up at that time because she was focused on birthing her child and added that she neither asked, received nor was offered any money to ‘murder’ a child.

Your trolling comments, death threats and insults all these years have meant nothing lol. We are doing well, we are healthy, we are making money and we will continue to elevate. — Maria Okan (@MariaOkan) September 5, 2022

And for the record, no one gave me any stinking money for an abortion. As a mother, when you carry a child and deliver her by the Grace of God, you will know how insulting this is and has been. — Maria Okan (@MariaOkan) September 5, 2022

At the time those nonsense stories came out, I chose to focus on delivering my child since I had a high-risk pregnancy and a fibroid that practically exploded a few months in. But as she is safe and sound now, there’s no pressure. We thank God 😊 — Maria Okan (@MariaOkan) September 5, 2022

Good morning 😊 I was never OFFERED, I never ASKED, nor did I RECEIVE money to murder a child. I heard that story for the 1st time when you all did – when I was 8 months🤰🏾 You say I made the wrong choice to carry life, and I should’ve opted for murder? Pele. I love motherhood. — Maria Okan (@MariaOkan) September 6, 2022

