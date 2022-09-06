Tuesday, September 6, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Olamide’s Baby Mama Maria Okan Breaks Silence on Relationship with Singer

Three years after welcoming her daughter with singer Olamide, Maria Okan has addressed rumours surrounding her relationship with the singer.

The media personality and BBC presenter took to her official Instagram and Twitter pages to call out folks who peddled the rumour that she renegaded on her agreement with the singer to get an abortion after he paid her for same.

Maria Okan noted that she decided against speaking up at that time because she was focused on birthing her child and added that she neither asked, received nor was offered any money to ‘murder’ a child.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: